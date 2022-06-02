Anthony To Meet Police High Command To Discuss Crime In His Constituency – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, Dr Kenny D. Anthony, is to meet the Police High Command to discuss issues pertaining to crime in his constituency, Vieux Fort South. The meeting is due to take place next week when the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Milton Desir, who is out of state, returns to Saint Lucia.

The meeting follows the fatal shooting of a young man, Jesus Blanchard of Westhall Group, Vieux Fort, last Saturday evening, May 28,2022 and the subsequent shooting of Dwight Sealy on Hospital Road, Vieux Fort, two days later, on May 30, 2022.

According to Dr Anthony, “I grieve for the family of Jesus and feel their distress and pain. I knew Jesus well. I plan to meet the family in the next few days to share my pain and distress. These cycles of violence must be ended. The warfare between the various gangs must cease and the people of Vieux Fort South must be given the respite they deserve. Residents live in constant fear, sometimes dodging bullets as they seek refuge, even in broad daylight. It is totally unacceptable that Vieux Fortians cannot roam freely in their own community.

So many of our young men have died because of these acts of violence. It is incomprehensible that young men who grew up together, went to school together, once socialized with each other, shoot each other with impunity all in the name of protecting turf and the interests of gangs in the community. There has to be an alternative approach to dealing with those issues and collectively we must find it.”

Dr Anthony says he hopes to discuss with the Police High Command the troubling matter of the relationship between the Police and his constituents, more balanced and effective policing, and police responses to criminal activity in the community.

