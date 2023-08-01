Anthony Says Vieux Fort South Returning To Being Peace & Love Mecca – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Vieux Fort South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony has indicated that recent painful events in the constituency are now behind the community as it recovers.

The constituency experienced a surge in deadly gun violence earlier this year.

It prompted the government to declare Vieux Fort South an escalated crime zone, giving the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) expanded powers to respond to criminal activity.

And in March, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, responsible for National Security, welcomed Regional Security System (RSS) ranks, invited here to support local law enforcement.

– Advertisement –

Regarding the aftermath of those developments, Dr. Kenny Anthony explained to a ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) rally on Sunday that his Vieux Fort South constituency was slowly recovering.

“I don’t want to remind you tonight of the painful events in Vieux Fort South. It is enough to say that these events are now behind us and that the Vieux Fort that we knew is being slowly recultivated and that VF is on its way once again to being the Mecca of peace and love,” he stated.

The former Prime Minister thanked all who contributed to that process.

“It has been painful. It has been difficult. I have not seen so many tears shed in a community as I have in Vieux Fort South in the last few weeks,” Anthony stated.

“You know that we are strong. We are resolute. We are determined, and we will always be defiant. That will always be Vieux Fort South,” Anthony declared.

Headline photo: Police on patrol in Vieux Fort South in March, 2023 in response to deadly gun violence spike.

– Advertisement –