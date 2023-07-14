Anthony Says Success Of ‘Ti Blacks’ & Team Means So Much for Vieux Fort South – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Vieux Fort South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony has congratulated Saint Lucia’s 2023 Calypso Monarch Deshawn’ Ti Blacks’ Augustin, the South Calypso Tent, and the Monarch’s support team, while highlighting what their success means for the south.

“What a phenomenal performance! We always knew you had in you, but it was just a question of when the moment would be right,” Anthony wrote on Facebook regarding Ti Blacks.

He also said he had come to appreciate and respect those behind the artiste.

According to Anthony, the success also belongs to the “King’s” writer, whom he described as the inimitable ‘Face Calixte,” also from the south.

Anthony declared that Face is a brilliant writer who crafted many songs that have earned the crown.

“His lyrics somehow always touch the nerve, elevate the spirit, and have that uncanny ability to capture the mood of the times. And we cannot forget the arrangers, Tony Wilkinson and Mchurney Augier,” the former Prime Minister observed.

“This success means so much for Bruceville and Vieux Fort South in particular. We have had a rough year- pain, sorrow, ridicule, isolation, and, yes, discrimination. We remain resilient and undaunted,” the former Prime Minister stated concerning capturing the Calypso Monarchy.

“Thank you, ‘Ti Blacks’, for restoring our pride and dignity. Thank you, too, Tony Wilkinson, for lifting our spirits. Your leadership counts. It makes a difference. You have kept us together. And thank you, “Face Calixte,” for sharing your brilliance and your craft,” Anthony wrote on Facebook.

