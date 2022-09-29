Anthony ‘Disappointed’ That Vieux Fort South No Longer A Venue For Blackheart Football – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, Dr. Kenny D. Anthony, says that he welcomes the commencement of the 2022 Blackhearts Football Competition but he is deeply disappointed that Vieux Fort South is no longer a venue for matches.
According to Dr. Anthony, over the years, Vieux Fort South has been the undisputed champions of the competition, winning more titles than any other team in the competition. Moreover, the Philip Marcellin Grounds has been a venue for several matches.
Vieux Fortians have been enthusiastic, kind, and gracious hosts of matches, even if they have been fiercely supportive of their team.
In the past, Vieux Fort South invested heavily in preparations for matches, all to the benefit of the organisers. Attendance has always been heavy. The stands have always been filled to capacity, a reflection of the deep love and passion Vieux Fortians have for football. No matches have ever been marred by criminal behavior or conduct.
Dr. Anthony says, “I am deeply disappointed that no matches have been scheduled for my constituency. Neither the organisers nor law enforcement officials engaged or discussed the issue with me. Surely, the worse way to handle crime is to give in to criminal behavior and conduct. If there are fears of crime, then it becomes the responsibility of all of us, law enforcement, the organisers, and the general public individually and collectively, to work together to ensure the safety of all players and patrons of the matches. As it stands, it is beginning to appear that Vieux Fort South is being punished. This cannot be acceptable. My constituents deserve respect and better treatment, especially from the organisers.”
SOURCE: Dr. Kenny Anthony’s Facebook page. Headline photo: Dr. Kenny Anthony (Stock image)
