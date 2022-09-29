Anthony ‘Disappointed’ That Vieux Fort South No Longer A Venue For Blackheart Football – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, Dr. Kenny D. Anthony, says that he welcomes the commencement of the 2022 Blackhearts Football Competition but he is deeply disappointed that Vieux Fort South is no longer a venue for matches.

According to Dr. Anthony, over the years, Vieux Fort South has been the undisputed champions of the competition, winning more titles than any other team in the competition. Moreover, the Philip Marcellin Grounds has been a venue for several matches.

Vieux Fortians have been enthusiastic, kind, and gracious hosts of matches, even if they have been fiercely supportive of their team.

In the past, Vieux Fort South invested heavily in preparations for matches, all to the benefit of the organisers. Attendance has always been heavy. The stands have always been filled to capacity, a reflection of the deep love and passion Vieux Fortians have for football. No matches have ever been marred by criminal behavior or conduct.