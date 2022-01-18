Anse La Raye Snake Bite Victim Dies – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A resident of Anse La Raye, identified as Joseph Rigobert, has died after a fer de lance bit him as he journeyed home from his farm, residents of the community say.

A relative confirmed the death to St Lucia Times, saying that Rigobert passed away on Monday at the OKEU Hospital.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it responded to a snake bite report at Anse La Raye on Sunday about 2:15 pm and found an individual sitting on a bus.

SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said he had a tourniquet applied to one of his legs.

According to Joseph, the emergency crew assessed the patient and transported him to the OKEU Hospital in stable condition.

