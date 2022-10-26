Anse La Raye, Dennery In Blackheart Final – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

This year’s Blackheart Knockout Football Tournament will be decided this Saturday (October 29) as finalists Dennery and Anse La Raye clash at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Both teams qualified for the Final last Saturday evening (October 22) at the same venue via penalty after both matches ended nil-all.

In the first match, Anse La Raye came up against La Clery. While both teams had ample opportunities to score, neither was able to capitalize. In the penalty shootout that ensued, Anse La Raye beat La Clery 5-3.

The second match of the evening featured Dennery and Gros Islet, an encounter that went pretty much the same as the first match. However, Dennery eventually won the penalty shootout by 4-2.

– Advertisement –

Organizers have expressed its appreciation to the fans who continue to show up in great numbers for the matches and created a high-energy and exciting atmosphere.

From 7:00 p.m. this Saturday, semifinalists La Clery and Gros Islet will play for the third and fourth places. At 9:00 p.m., it’s the big showdown between Dennery and Anse La Raye.

This year’s Blackheart Knockout Football Tournament, which began just over a month ago, has already created some thrillers, including finalists Anse La Raye eliminating defending champions Vieux Fort South from the competition during the quarterfinals. Come this Saturday, expectations are still high for some more surprises.

Admission to this Saturday’s matches is $25.00 per person. However, early bird tickets are $15.00 each. Don’t miss the action and excitement that’s Blackheart Football.

SOURCE: Blackheart Productions. Headline photo: (L to R) Anse La Raye & Dennery teams

– Advertisement –