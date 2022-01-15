Another Suspect In Murder Of Haitian President Held In Jamaica – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Jamaica Observer:– Jamaican police on Saturday morning arrested one of the three key suspects in the July 2021 assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

According to information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE, the suspect, John Joel Joseph, a former Haitian opposition senator, was found with three other Haitian nationals in a rural Jamaica community where they had been living incognito. They are suspected to have been in the island since December after arriving by boat.

Moise was killed on July 7 when assassins burst into the presidential residence and shot him dead. His wife Martine was wounded but survived.

In July last year the National Police of Haiti (PNH) issued three wanted notices for men who they said are accused of “murder, attempted murder and armed robbery”.

– Advertisement –

Among the men are the former legislator, John Joel Joseph, and Rodolphe Jaar, a businessman and manager of several companies.

Earlier this month, Colombian Mario Antonio Palacios who was arrested in Jamaica in October was being deported to his native Colombia when Interpol notified him during a stopover in Panama that the US government was extraditing him.

– Advertisement –