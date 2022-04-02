Another Member Of The Mighty Diamonds Dies – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Another member of the Jamaica reggae group Mighty Diamonds has died days after gunmen shot and killed lead singer Donald’ Tabby Diamond’ Shaw.

Jamaica Observer quoted the family of Fitzroy “Bunny Diamond” Simpson as indicating that he passed away in the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew on Friday at 70.

The online reported that the chairman of the Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA) Frankie Campbell, said ‘Bunny Diamond’ took the earlier death of his colleague ‘Tabby’ hard.

“We suspect that he took Tabby’s death to heart because he and Tabby were extremely close,” Campbell expressed.

He explained that the two men were more than just members of the same group but were like family and ‘extremely close’.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia’ Babsy’ Grange, described the death of the two Mighty Diamonds members in the same week as devastating.

The Mighty Diamonds hailed from Trench Town.

The trio Mighty Diamonds was formed in 1969 and remained together as of 2012.

The group’s hits include Pass The Kouchie, Right Time; I Need A Roof, and Heads Of Government.

In 2021, the group was honoured in the National Honours and Awards on Jamaica’s 59th Anniversary of Independence.

Headline photo: Donald ‘Tabby’ Shaw (l), Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson (c), Lloyd ‘Judge’ Ferguson (r)

