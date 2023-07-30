Another Hope Top Knock Leads West Indies To Victory – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

West Indies won the second ODI at Kensington Oval, after a confident display with both bat and ball. Captain Shai Hope again showed his class, top scoring with 63* (80 balls) to life the home side to a victory which saw them level the series.

The day started positively, with the West Indies winning the toss and inserting the Indian team to bat. The home fans may have been worried, with the opening pair putting on 90 runs before Shubman Gill (34 from 49) was dismissed in the 17th over.

Four balls later, his opening partner Ishan Kishan (55 from 55 balls) was also dislodged.

The only other significant scorer in the India innings was Suryakumar Yadav (24 from 25). Two West Indian bowlers, Gudakesh Motie (3-36) and Romario Shepherd (3-37), who achieved his best ever figures on ODIs. Alzarri Joseph picked up 2-35 in his seven overs.

India eventually ended their innings on 181 runs, having been bowled out in 40.5 overs.

West Indies openers got off to a good start, with Kyle Mayers (36 from 28) as the aggressor. He had four fours and two sixes in his knock.

The other significant scorers for the home team were captain and player-of-the-match, Hope and Keacy Carty (48 from 65), who saw the game home for the West Indies.

Shardul Thakur (3-42) was the standout bowler for India, with first ODI player-of-the-match, Kuldeep Yadav (1-30) picking up the other wicket as the home team reached the target comfortably to win by six wickets.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Shepherd showed delight in the way his team played, stating “The day was fantastic. We started well and we continued until the end. In the first game, we didn’t live up to expectations, but in this game we did well.” He continued, “It’s a big series for us. We came here looking for a fresh start. Coming into this game, everyone stuck to the plan and we tried to fight as hard as possible.”

The third and final match in the CG United ODI Series powered by YES Bank will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday, August 1.

First ball in the decide is at 9:30am.

SOURCE: Cricket West Indies

