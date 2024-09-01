Another Good Day For ‘Boo’

Ronald “Boo” Hinkson, one of Saint Lucia’s foremost musicians, songwriters, and producers, has landed another first.

Boo, who was the first Saint Lucian to have voting rights for the Grammy Awards and was also a nominee, has made it to the Radio Top 100 Jazz Songs in Hungary.

The song is “My Good Day” and has been on the charts now for a record 48 weeks, peaking at number five.

According to “Boo,” this success speaks volumes about the quality of music that can come out of Saint Lucia.

“It is certainly a good feeling to have a song on the charts in Hungary and I believe that this will shine the spotlight not just on myself, but Saint Lucia, this is good for Saint Lucia,” Boo reiterated.

He explained that part of the success of his song’s overseas reach is due to his marketing team effectively distributing his music to radio stations worldwide.

“Unlike the Caribbean where you may have a friend at a station that you can just give the song to, its different out there and more strategic. The music has to get to the programme director who decides what is aired and what is not, so my thinking is that the programme director must have felt that it was a good enough song deserving of airplay,” Boo said.

The songs are also in good company on the Hungary charts, simultaneously featuring with music by Herbie Hancock, Chuck Loeb, and Peter White.

“My Good Day” was first released in 2019 and was initially recorded by Shayne Ross and Jessie Leonce.

“We later did another version for the US market with Tracy Hamlin and Franck Mc Comb and I listened to it again after a period of time I thought maybe I should do another version, so I did one featuring Irvin “Ace” Loctar and Shannon Pinell and this is the version that brought me to the charts in Hungary,” Boo told St. Lucia Times.

“My Good Day” was written and composed by Ronald “Boo” Hinkson, mixed and mastered by Danyl Daniel, and produced by Ronald “Boo” Hinkson and Deli Florentville with a cast of Saint Lucian musicians.

The song is currently receiving airplay in Poland as well.

According to “Boo,” he is hoping to follow this up with the release of new music soon.

He also has performances lined up for London and Dallas in September and said he would not be surprised if Hungary comes calling as well, based on his success there.

A gifted guitarist, Ronald “Boo” Hinkson was born in Saint Lucia where his musical career began with the Tru Tones, a group that performed locally and internationally for two decades.

His music has been described as a blend of jazz, indigenous and Caribbean music.

Boo has recorded and released numerous songs and albums and has performed at festivals and events across the Caribbean, the United States, London and Taiwan.