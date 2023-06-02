Animal Care Improved With Sandals Foundation Investment – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The quality care and treatment provided to stray, lost or abandoned cats and dogs served by the St. Lucia Animal Protection Society has been significantly enhanced with some EC $12,400 investment in appliances to improve animal hygiene and nutrition.

As part of its mandate to support the continued development of Saint Lucian communities, the Sandals Foundation’s recently donated funds has helped in the purchase of a washing machine, tumbler dryer, refrigerator, freezer, cooker, and 3 fans to enhance the quality of care provided to the 60 animals on site.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at Sandals Foundation, says the philanthropic arm of the Sandals Resorts holds its commitment to the humane treatment of animals in high regard.

“Caring for our communities’ most vulnerable includes caring for animals in need. As an organization that is dedicated to creating opportunities and hope for adults and children, it is equally important for us to create a space of love, care and hope for our furry friends. We are proud to partner with organisations like SLAPS that dedicate themselves to this mission.”

Doretta Francois, Board Member at the St. Lucia Animal Protection Society says “the recent support will help make it so much easier for volunteers to care for animals. Looking after 60 dogs and puppies is hard work but the appliances from Sandals Foundation have made the tasks easier. We can now store and cook food on site, wash soiled linens and keep medicines cool. Our facility is cleaner and more efficient, and this makes the dogs healthier and happier.”

The Sandals Foundation has long been a platinum sponsor of SLAPS committing to an annual divestment of EC $9,000 to cover the cost of food, veterinary services and medication for the rescued animals as well as the organisation’s spay and neuter program.

SOURCE: Sandals Resorts. Headline photo: L-R Doretta Francois SLAPS; Heidi Clarke Sandals Foundation; Janelle Norville.

