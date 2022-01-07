Angry Anti-Vaccine Protesters Attack Guadeloupe Hospital Bosses – St. Lucia Times News

“I was evacuated after receiving a punch in the ribs and a huge blow to the head. I think I was unconscious for ten seconds,” he told French public radio.

His deputy, Cedric Zolezzi, said his shirt was torn and he was splashed with urine while rushing towards a police vehicle. The experience was “shocking”, he added.

‘Shameful’

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal called the attacks on hospital managers “shameful, revolting, scandalous, unacceptable in a republic”.

Nobody was arrested during Tuesday’s incident, which looked like a “rugby scrum” according to a police source.

“There was pushing and shoving, but for Mr Cotellon to pass himself off as a victim of aggression, as a victim of union thugs, as he said, is a bit rich. We are the victims,” Clavier explained to France Television.

Meanwhile, as Covid cases continue to rise, the government on Wednesday declared a “state of health emergency” in Guadeloupe and other of France’s overseas territories, where vaccination rates remain low.