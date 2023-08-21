Angostura Chill Hosts Coaching Clinic For Young Cricketers – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

As the Cricket Premier League CPL T20 kicks into full momentum, the House of Angostura® and Angostura Chill took the lead in helping to inspire the next generation of cricketers by hosting a half-day cricket coaching clinic, as part of its robust corporate social responsibility initiative, along with, its commercial partner, Blue Waters Saint Lucia.

The initiative took place at the Gros Islet Playing Ground, St Lucia on Tuesday 15th August 2023 where three notable cricket players – Mark Deyal and Jayden Seales from the Trinbago Knight Riders and Kimani Melius from St. Lucia Kings offered their expertise to approximately 40 young cricketers between the ages 8 and 17.

To increase opportunities in sport education and development, Sophie Charles-Barber, Executive Manager – Marketing, Angostura® said this initiative was spearheaded to foster skills development in the sport of cricket, “We believe that providing our young players with the skills they need in bowling, batting and fielding will help nurture their passion and talent and provide them with an avenue to pursue cricket as a career option.”

She continued, “Our youth were able to benefit from top-notch coaching tips and access to up and coming players of the CPL T20 tournament. Angostura Chill is pleased to champion youth development in the Caribbean which we believe will redound with incredible long term social and economic benefits. We remain committed to our people, our cricketing community and the Caribbean region.”

– Advertisement –

Commercial Manager Blue Waters Saint Lucia Dexter Percil added, “For us at Blue Waters, we would like to support initiatives such as these and give back to communities, finding ways to work with our suppliers and partners to create touchpoints within communities for the brand.”

The Angostura Chill CSR programme partnered with the Daren Sammy Foundation, Northern Cluster Grassroots and Castries Cricket Lab to train and educate the young cricket players on the day

– Advertisement –