Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Frolick In Greece On Baecation, See Photos

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are living their best lives in Greece as their relationship continues to grow.

Yo Gotti has often spoken about Angela Simmons being his dream girl and how he manifested her, and it seems that things are working out for the pair as they shared some steamy photos from their time in Mykonos, Greece. It seems that the CMG rapper not only retired from the rap game, but he seems to be ready to settle down with Simmons, who has been posting snippets of their vacation.

In videos and photos, Simmons shared her glam squad dolling her up while on vacation, and she also shared some of the relaxing activities she partook in. Yo Gotti also claimed his lady as he shared new photos of her in a stunning orange bikini on his Instagram account.

“Thuggin,” he captioned a pic of them sipping wine by the pool.

Angela Simmons was in full fashion mode as she shared a video of her skimpy bikini and designer cover-up, and sunglasses.

“We don’t vacation, we just wake up and go places,” she captioned a photo of them wearing matching swimsuits and standing with the glorious Greek sunset in the background.

The 35-year-old closed things out with one final shot of the couple, which finds her man seemingly admiring her beauty as she confidently poses in. In the photo, Gotti seems mesmerized by Simmons’ beauty as he gazes at her face, and in another, he kisses her shoulder.

The couple appeared to be a thing around fall/winter last year, with Angela spotted attending events with Gotti and spending time with his mother and other relatives. They both confirmed their relationship at the start of the year with a stunning New Year’s Even photoshoot of them toasting champagne.

Yo Gotti, who was rumored to be dating a California nurse, seems to be all with Simmons, though.