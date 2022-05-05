Andrew Fahie Replaced As BVI Premier After Drugs Arrest – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Mr Rankin, who is the UK government’s top official in the territory, said he had revoked Mr Fahie’s mandate following the no-confidence vote.

A recent report has said the UK should take direct control of BVI.

The inquiry’s recommendation, which was unrelated to Mr Fahie’s arrest, came amid concerns about corruption on the islands.

The now ex-premier Mr Fahie was arrested in Miami a week ago along with senior BVI port official Oleanvine Maynard in a sting by US law enforcement on suspicion of drug smuggling and money laundering.

Authorities said the pair, along with Ms Maynard’s son Kadeem Maynard, were charged with conspiracy to import more than 5kg (11lb) of cocaine into the US.

Mr Fahie’s lawyer has indicated he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

Source: BBC News