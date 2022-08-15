Anderson Peters: ‘It Will Be A Long Road To Recovery!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Following an incident on Wednesday aboard the party cruise vessel Harbour Master in the Grenada capital, St. George’s, Grenadian javelin champion Anderson Peters has given the assurance that he is feeling better than he was in the immediate aftermath.

The athlete’s statement came amid conflicting reports about what transpired.

Several men on board the vessel allegedly attacked the 24-year-old Peters, beat him, and threw him overboard.

The athlete said in a Facebook post that his bother Kiddon Peters also suffered from ‘this dehumanizing act.’

“It will be a long road to recovery,” he explained in a Facebook message.

“On my behalf and that of my family, I say thank you to all citizens of Grenada, all persons near and far who have expressed your deep concerns since this occurrence. To all organisations, clubs, and fraternities, thank you. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time,” Peters wrote.

But Trinidad and Tobago Newsday quoted Harbour Master Captain Noel Cooper as saying in a statement that his crew members are the victims and defended themselves after coming under attack from Anderson and his group.

He claims that Anderson Peters lost his balance and fell into the water and no one threw him in.

Cooper is among six Trinidad and Tobago nationals arrested and charged by Grenada police in connection with the Harbour Master incident.

The men were due in court on Monday.

