Anderson Larcher – A Sandals Entertainer Dancing To The Stars – St. Lucia Times News

He was just 15 years old and a third form student at the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School when Anderson Larcher first realised his heart’s passion for dance.

Today Anderson is a recognised team member at Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort where he joined the Entertainment Department in 2018.

“I was flexible as a youngster, but I did not know how to dance. Then I started on the path, learning technique from one of my teachers”.

His dance career really took off in 2016, when he danced the hotel circuit with a group called Dance Expressions. This was followed by his first big show on the local production set for Jété.

Thereafter, he transitioned to the group Movement International from 2017-2019, still performing at different hotels.

Anderson has had quite a ride, having auditioned for and joined the Jamaican dance company Harmony which at the time performed for Sandals Resorts.

Now at Sandals as a fulltime team member, he sees a world of opportunity for developing his craft. He credits his Manager Melissa Stacey Giddings and his immediate supervisor Perseverander Natalie Ernest with helping to hone his skills at Sandals Grande.

He says they really saw him as a diamond in the rough and because of them, he has emerged as a talented dancer.

Recently, Anderson answered an advert for creatives to participate in Expo Dubai. Since then, he has been on an upward spiral, enjoying the spotlight as one of two Sandals team members – both dancers –who were selected to perform with the cast, to celebrate Saint Lucia’s 43rd Independence anniversary.

Of the Dubai experience, Anderson says, “We really wanted to do well. We were under a lot of pressure to represent the country and so we had to excel. We wanted to give 110%. And we did that. The feedback was tremendous and overwhelming at the same time.”

Anderson says, “Now there is no doubt in my mind. I have the potential. I will get to a dance school. My eyes are set on participating in some of the Broadway musicals that I saw. We perform the Burlesque show weekly at Sandals. This is a great show, and I love it. And while a lot of people have helped me on my journey, I have to say again, Natalie Ernest, who also works with me at Sandals, was critical to my development as a professional dancer. She is a very patient teacher. I have really developed a lot at Sandals. And it is not just in my dance, but in my character as well. I have been very lucky as I have great support from the entire team.”

