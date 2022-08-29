Amid Violent Crime Wave, Pierre Says Police Tactics ‘Obviously Not Working’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, noting two-weekend murders, spoke on Monday of the need for the police to review their tactics.

“There were two murders over the weekend, and I must say that the police will have to relook at their tactics. What they’re doing is obviously not working,” Pierre, responsible for National Security, told reporters.

The Castries East MP’s remarks came on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cabinet and in response to reporters’ questions regarding crime.

He said the situation was serious.

“I think the police now will have to go back to the drawing board and rethink their tactics and look at the ways and means in which they could stop that scourge,” Pierre declared.

Asked about his own recommendations the Prime Minister’s response was that he is not a police officer.

“My father was – not me,” he explained.

Pierre said he could not advise on police operational matters.

“And that’s the problem. A lot of people in this country opine on things they just say by reading Facebook. I am not a police officer. I don’t know about the operational aspects of the police force,” Pierre told reporters.

And he asserted that his job as National Security Minister is to make resources and vehicles available to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

In addition, Pierre declared that as National Security Minister, his job was to refinance the training vote the previous United Workers Party (UWP) administration had closed.

“My job as Minister of National Security is to repair the Gros Islet police station that the United Workers Party refused to repair from 2016,” he observed.

“I cannot opine on operational matters in the police force and I will not,” Pierre stressed.

