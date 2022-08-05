Ambassador Of Saint Lucia To France Presents Credentials – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ambassador of Saint Lucia to the Republic of France, H.E. Anthony BryanSeverin Wednesday presented Letters of Credence to the President of the FrenchRepublic, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace.

In the course of their discussions, Ambassador Severin assured the President ofSaint Lucia’s desire to deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation that have longexisted between the two countries.

He also conveyed to the President the profound gratitude of the Prime Minister, and that of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, for the support which France has extended to Saint Lucia over the years in various fields, including in health, security and disaster response.

He also conveyed the appreciation of the Prime Minister, and that of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, for the special assistance which was granted by the French Authorities during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic via the special arrangements made for Saint Lucians travelling to Martinique for medical attention.

– Advertisement –

The President was touched by those sentiments and asked that Ambassador Severin convey this acknowledgement to the Prime Minister, the Government and people of Saint Lucia.

The President indicated that he considered the relationship between France and itsCaribbean neighbours to be of tremendous importance and committed himself toworking to deepen those relations at the bilateral level.

The President asked finally, that Ambassador Severin convey his best wishes for strengthened relations to the Prime Minister, the Government and the people of Saint Lucia for the coming period.

Ambassador Severin will serve in the capacity of non-resident Ambassador.

He currently serves as High Commissioner for Saint Lucia to the United Kingdom withresponsibility for the Commonwealth, and is Saint Lucia’s accredited representative tothe World trade Organisation (WTO), the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO),the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the Organisation for the Prohibition ofChemical Weapons (OPCS, and the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –