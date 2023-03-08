Alvina Reynolds To Attend Taiwan Gender Equality Week In New York – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Hon. Alvina Reynolds, President of Senate of St. Lucia, is invited as a distinguished participant to the Taiwan Gender Equality Week (TGEW) in New York.

This year, TGEW will held at the same time as the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) which will be held in New York from March 6 to 17, marking the first in-person CSW session since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to CSW67’s priority theme of “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”, TGEW will offer an expanded series of events showcasing Taiwan’s advances and achievements in technology and gender equality.

The first TGEW event will be Taiwan Night: Celebrating Women in Tech. It will be held at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York at 19:00 on March 7, which is the eve of International Women’s Day.

The event will feature the technological innovations and creativity of Taiwanese fashion designer Claudia Wang, who came into the spotlight at London Fashion Week. Attendees will glimpse the future of the digital economy as they feast their eyes on a medley of technology, art, and environmental sustainability.

The second TGEW event will be Taiwan Main Stage: Promoting Gender Equality in the Digital Age. It will be held at TECO in New York at 18:30 on March 9. At the event, Hon. Alvina Reynolds is invited to share experiences in panel discussion.

This year, 31 non-governmental organizations from Taiwan will participate in the NGO CSW Forum. They will discuss with the international community Taiwan’s application of technology to enhance women’s well-being with regard to medicine, healthcare, and violence prevention, as well as sharing their experience and successes in furthering gender equality and women’s rights.

TGEW has garnered considerable attention since it was first co-hosted in 2020. Responding to CSW67’s priority theme, the Taiwan government has once again partnered with civil society to make the most of new opportunities for exchanges in the post-pandemic era and enable Taiwanese women to continue speaking up in the international arena.

Taiwan Gender Equality Week events will be live-streamed on “Taiwan in Saint Lucia” Facebook page.

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia

