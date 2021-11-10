Allen Chastanet Criticises SLP Government Over Its ‘Dismal Performance’

Press Release:– The Office of the Leader of the Opposition is disturbed by the blatant misrepresentation of the facts in a Press Release which was sent out by the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday, November 5th, 2021 in relation to the dismal performance of the Philip J. Pierre Administration during their first 100 days in office.

The first misleading point in the Press Release, relates to a failed promise by the SLP Administration to pay the Facilities Fees for students for the Academic year 2021. Based on feedback received from numerous parents, teachers and school principals across the island, the Government only paid an average of 60% of the promised fees. This has resulted in parents who had already paid and were expecting refunds, only receiving a portion of what they were promised. It has also resulted in many principals now having to scramble to find alternative sources of funding to make up for the unexpected shortfall in revenue.

The second misleading point from the Office of the Prime Minister, refers to the Educational Assistance Programme where they only spent $1.8 Million to support students heading back to school. This is not a new programme. In fact, the UWP Administration at the beginning of the 2020 School year spent over $2 Million in back-to-school support. It must also be pointed out that in the UWP’s 2021 Manifesto, we promised to provide $3 Million in back-to-school support within our first 100 days in office.

The final and most absurd point made in the release from the Philip J Pierre Administration in their own words is that of their “successful management” of the 4th wave of the virus which has resulted in lower infection rates. As of July 26th, 2021, a total of 5,529 COVID-19 cases were recorded. As of November 9th, 2021, a total of 12,757 cases of COVID-19 were recorded. This means that in the first 100 days of the SLP 7,228 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

In relation to COVID-19 deaths, as of July 26th, 2021 a total of 88 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded. As of November 9th, 2021 a total of 264 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded. This means that 176 COVID deaths have occurred in the first 100 days of this SLP administration. Simply put, the number of deaths have tripled under Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and his SLP Administration’s watch.

The Office of the Leader of the Opposition is extremely disappointed, yet not surprised, that the SLP has decided to continue to rely on deceit and propaganda to prop up their dismal 100-day performance.

Instead of fabricating successes, The SLP should instead focus on addressing COVID-19, the increasing Unemployment rate and business closures and the current Crime situation in the south and across the island with the seriousness it deserves.

Headline photo: Allen Chastanet stock image

– Advertisement –