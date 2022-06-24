Alkaline’s Dancehall Hits Featured In Givenchy’s PFW Menswear Show

The dancehall star received a big forward ahead of his New Rules show in Kingston this week.

On Wednesday, a clip showed the deejay’s hit song “Champion Boy” playing in the background while Givenchy models walked the runway at designer Matthew Williams’ menswear show at Paris Fashion Week. The event occurred on Wednesday and was well received by dancehall fans, who praised the singer for the recognition he received.

The dancehall artist’s music served as a major inspiration for Williams, who was appointed in 2020. Alkaline was the inspiration behind the designer’s music choice and the deejay was contracted to work on the show’s soundtrack.

A video shared on social media showed his hit song “After All” was also used in promotional content for Givenchy and Williams on their respective Instagram accounts.

The song’s collection featured some of the artiste’s bigger hits, including “My Side of the Story” and “One More Time,” both released in 2016 at the height of the artist’s blossoming career after a controversial entry into dancehall.

In a comment, the producer for “My Side of the Story” shared that he was overwhelmed by the song’s success, and he appreciated the movements it was making.

As for Alkaline being the muse behind the collection, the Associated Press noted that “these looks were defined by long and loose silhouettes, frayed hems, thick chains and fearsome facemasks,” about Akaline’s use of the Guy Fawkes face mask and tagline V for Vendetta.

The artist himself has not reacted to the music reception, but an Alkaline fan account video of the artist’s music playing in the background was reshared by his manager and sister, Kereena Beckford, on her Instagram Stories.

In the meantime, the designer Matthew R. Williams is a known hip hop collaborator, having worked with Kanye West in the past.

His fashion show described the models as “walking on water” to make a “splash” in his first show as creative director.