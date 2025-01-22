Alfred Triumphant In 300m Season Opener

Bearing the logo of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority on her competition uniform, Julien Alfred opened the 2025 season on Sunday with a victory in the women’s 300m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The race was held on the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Running out of Lane 5, Alfred pulled alongside training partner Dina Asher-Smith of the United Kingdom just before the 200m mark, and held her form to finish strong. Her time of 36.16, a new Saint Lucia national record, represented the 15th fastest run all time indoors, and the third fastest for the year.

The World Indoor Champion over 60m, and Olympic gold medallist In the 100m, the 23-year-old from Ciceron has been preparing to run longer distances. Her coach, Edrick Floreal, has said she will run the 400m at some point when the outdoor season opens in April. Having enjoyed massive success both as a collegian and a professional with the University of Texas head coach, Alfred said after the race that she has faith in the process.

“He has a plan. I’m just following his plan. Even though it hurts a lot, I trust him,” said Alfred.

Alfred had only run the 300m indoors once before, winning the 2022 Commonwealth College Opener in a then-national record 37.36. In Boston, Asher-Smith ran a personal-best 36.87 for second. Emma Montoya of France turned in a 38.37 run, whilst Bianca Stubler of the USA clocked 39.33 for fourth.