Alfred Second To Richardson In Paris 100m Rematch

The two fastest women in the world and the winners of the last two global 100m titles met on Thursday at the Letzigrund Stadium, for Weltklasse Zürich 2024, a Diamond League meeting. When the dust had settled, 2023 World champion Sha’Carri Richardson emerged victorious over Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist, Julien Alfred.
Richardson, 24, ran 10.84 seconds to defend her title at this meet, four-hundredths of a second faster than the 23-year-old who had beat her into second place just a few weeks earlier at the Stade de France.
This is the sixth time that these two have met, four times this season. Each has won three times. Alfred won both races at the Olympics, whilst Richardson has been victorious twice on the professional circuit.
They will meet a seventh time in just over a week as well. Both women have qualified for the Diamond League final, which will be at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels on Friday, September 13. The bragging rights will be important, but so too the prize money for the winner in Belgium, USD 30,000.
