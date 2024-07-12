Alfred Leading Four From Saint Lucia To Olympics

By Terry Finisterre
World Indoor champion for the women’s 60m dash, Julien Alfred will lead Saint Lucia’s team to the 2024 Summer Olympics later this month.
The 23-year-old from Ciceron has been producing some of the fastest times in the world this year over 100m and 200m, and is widely touted as the nation’s best hope for a first-ever Olympic medal.
The team for the XXXIII Olympiad was officially announced on Saturday morning at Olympic House in La Clery, Castries. Four athletes in three disciplines will represent the cerulean blue.
A second track and field athlete, Michael Joseph will compete in the men’s 400m. He will compete from 4 August on the purple tracks at the Stade de France.
Alfred’s medal quest, meanwhile, gets underway from 2 August in the 100m. The 200m first round is on 4 August.
Returning to the Olympics for a second time is sailor Luc Chevrier. He will go in the men’s dinghy. The event begins with the opening races on 1 August at the Marseille Marina.
The fourth athlete is swimmer Jayhan Odlum Smith, who will contest the men’s 100m freestyle. The heats of his event will begin on 30 July in the Paris La Defense Arena in Saint-Denis.
Alfred and Joseph are based in the USA. Chevrier and Odlum-Smith are presently training in France. Both are expected to participate in a training camp being held by Panam Sports.
Leading Team Saint Lucia as chef de mission is former national athlete Helena Renee-Emmanuel.
Kenvin McPhee will be in charge of the athletics contingent. Frank Chevrier is named as assistant chef de mission and sailing coach. And Zhenya Allain is to serve as physiotherapist.
The presentation ceremony also unveiled some of the PUMA kit that Team Saint Lucia will be wearing at the Olympiad.
No information was offered as to who will carry Saint Lucia’s flag in the 26 July Opening Ceremony on the River Seine.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.