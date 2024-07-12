Alfred Leading Four From Saint Lucia To Olympics

By Terry Finisterre

World Indoor champion for the women’s 60m dash, Julien Alfred will lead Saint Lucia’s team to the 2024 Summer Olympics later this month.

The 23-year-old from Ciceron has been producing some of the fastest times in the world this year over 100m and 200m, and is widely touted as the nation’s best hope for a first-ever Olympic medal.

The team for the XXXIII Olympiad was officially announced on Saturday morning at Olympic House in La Clery, Castries. Four athletes in three disciplines will represent the cerulean blue.

A second track and field athlete, Michael Joseph will compete in the men’s 400m. He will compete from 4 August on the purple tracks at the Stade de France.

Alfred’s medal quest, meanwhile, gets underway from 2 August in the 100m. The 200m first round is on 4 August.

Returning to the Olympics for a second time is sailor Luc Chevrier. He will go in the men’s dinghy. The event begins with the opening races on 1 August at the Marseille Marina.

The fourth athlete is swimmer Jayhan Odlum Smith, who will contest the men’s 100m freestyle. The heats of his event will begin on 30 July in the Paris La Defense Arena in Saint-Denis.

Alfred and Joseph are based in the USA. Chevrier and Odlum-Smith are presently training in France. Both are expected to participate in a training camp being held by Panam Sports.

Leading Team Saint Lucia as chef de mission is former national athlete Helena Renee-Emmanuel.

Kenvin McPhee will be in charge of the athletics contingent. Frank Chevrier is named as assistant chef de mission and sailing coach. And Zhenya Allain is to serve as physiotherapist.

The presentation ceremony also unveiled some of the PUMA kit that Team Saint Lucia will be wearing at the Olympiad.

No information was offered as to who will carry Saint Lucia’s flag in the 26 July Opening Ceremony on the River Seine.