Alexis: Global Temperature Rise Most Existential Threat To The Region – St. Lucia Times News

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has raised concerns about global temperatures.

He addressed a new cycle of the Latin American and Caribbean Programme (LACRP), a sub-grouping of the global Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“The rise of global temperature 1.5% above pre-industrial levels continues to be our most existential threat,” Dr. Armstrong Alexis told the March 22 forum.

He explained that the region could not build a sustainable future if Islands and low-lying coastal states are threatened by rising sea levels, drought, floods, and unpredictable weather patterns.

Alexis indicated that these developments are a danger to CARICOM’s food security and food production.

Nevertheless, he said the region sees opportunities folded in strong partnerships, resolute engagements, and inter-regional commitment.

According to the senior CARICOM official, these measures bode well in the region’s pursuit of improved livelihoods, economic development, sustainability and expansion of a better way of life for citizens.

Alexis asserted that the CARICOM Secretariat, backed by its 15 member states, will use every opportunity during formal negotiations and meetings of high political relevance to champion the region’s call for climate justice.

” It cannot be, that countries that are identified as heavy polluters are remaining oblivious to the existential crisis that their pursuits of industrial gain have caused and continues to cause,” he declared

