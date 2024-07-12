Alert Issued For Hurricane Beryl Fundraising Scams

The United Kingdom organization Get Safe Online has issued a scam alert in anticipation of a surge in fraudulent requests for donations to the Hurricane Beryl relief effort, especially across social media.

Beryl ripped through several Caribbean Islands recently, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

It slammed into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and struck Texas by Monday, each time regaining its strength over water.

Get Safe Online noted that charities were desperately seeking support to assist those tragically affected.

However, it warned individuals to ensure donations are for genuine charities.

“Charities and voluntary organisations will be delivering vital work in housing those displaced, providing much-needed food and medical supplies, alleviating suffering, and much more in the aftermath of this brutal event. For many charities, donations from the general public and businesses are their sole source of income,” Get Safe Online explained.

As a result, the organisation said it was essential that donations reach the hurricane relief effort.

Acknowledging that most fundraising is genuine, Get Safe Online noted that some collections and appeals are fraudulent.

Tony Neate, CEO at Get Safe Online, commented, “Our hearts go out to those affected by the recent storms.”

Neate explained that one of the easiest ways for criminals to perpetrate charity fraud is online.

The Get Safe Online CEO said this was due to the number of people fraudsters can reach at any one time, the ease and speed of donating online, the authentic nature of appeals they can create, and the relative anonymity on the internet.

Nate appealed to people not to be put off or stop giving to charity.

In this regard, Get Safe Online provided several fraud-protection tips, including double-checking to ensure donations go to a registered charity, not succumbing to pressure to make an urgent donation, and contacting a charity directly.

The organisation also said people could easily check if a website is likely legitimate or fraudulent by visiting the Get Safe Online website’s ‘Check a Website’ tool.