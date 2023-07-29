Albert-Poyotte Wants Less Recidivism, Says People Should Not Regard BCF As Another Home – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has spoken of reducing the recidivism rate at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF).

Recidivism refers to a person’s relapse into criminal behaviour, after receiving sanctions or undergoing intervention for a previous crime.

According to available statistics, two out of every five inmates the BCF releases return to the facility.

“We have to reduce that percentage that people don’t see that as another home for them, and when you release them from prison, they feel they are better taken care of here than in the wider society,” the Home Affairs Minister stated.

The BCF currently houses 572 inmates, including five juveniles.

The Minister disclosed a discussion with the visiting justices regarding a halfway house to assist inmates in returning to society, especially after serving a lengthy jail term.

Albert-Poyotte told reporters that would help reduce recidivism.

She spoke amid plans for BCF ‘ Inmate Family Day’, the aim of which is to ensure the rehabilitation of inmates.

On August 6 th, 2023, children will receive the opportunity to reestablish the connection with incarcerated parents to encourage positive behavioral changes in the push to reduce recidivism.

The Inmate Family Day theme is: ‘Reuniting Families, Restoring Bonds for Reintegration.’

According to Clinical Social Worker Mrs. Melissa Dupres- Roserie such activities remain critical to the overall goal of reintegrating inmates as productive members of society.

