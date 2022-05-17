Albert-Poyotte Visits Police Officers, Fire Service Personnel – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Minister for Home Affairs Honourable Virginia Albert – Poyotte embarked on a tour of

police and fire stations on the eastern coast of the island earlier this month, on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The minister visited the Richfond Police Station, followed by the police and fire stations in Dennery.

The Micoud Fire and Police stations also received a courtesy call from the Minister and her entourage.

Minister Albert-Poyotte was joined by the Member of Parliament for Micoud North Honourable Jerimiah Norbert during the Micoud component of the tour.

The Home Affairs Minister interacted with staff and took a firsthand look at the work

environment of the island’s front line workers.

Minister Albert-Poyotte was accompanied by a team of professionals including the

permanent secretary in the Department of Home Affairs Dr Elizabeth Bailey, Deputy

Permanent Secretary Mr Ricky Quinlan, Chief Fire Officer Mr Joseph Joseph, Assistant

Commissioner of Police – Territorial Policing Mashama Sealy and Assistant Commissioner

of Police – Southern Division Elvis Thomas, among other officials.

In recognition of the observance of the Fire Service Day on May 4, the Home Affairs

Minister took the opportunity to acknowledge the significant contribution made by the

first responders, specifically, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and conveyed the

appreciation and concern of Prime Minister Honourable Philip J. Pierre, who is also the

Minister for National Security.

Minister Albert –Poyotte also commended the Chief Fire Officer Mr Joseph Joseph who will soon be embarking on retirement for his many years of dedicated and outstanding service to the Saint Lucia Fire Service and the country by extension.

Source: Department of Home Affairs

