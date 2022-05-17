Albert-Poyotte Visits Police Officers, Fire Service Personnel – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Minister for Home Affairs Honourable Virginia Albert – Poyotte embarked on a tour of
police and fire stations on the eastern coast of the island earlier this month, on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The minister visited the Richfond Police Station, followed by the police and fire stations in Dennery.
The Micoud Fire and Police stations also received a courtesy call from the Minister and her entourage.
Minister Albert-Poyotte was joined by the Member of Parliament for Micoud North Honourable Jerimiah Norbert during the Micoud component of the tour.
The Home Affairs Minister interacted with staff and took a firsthand look at the work
environment of the island’s front line workers.
Minister Albert-Poyotte was accompanied by a team of professionals including the
permanent secretary in the Department of Home Affairs Dr Elizabeth Bailey, Deputy
Permanent Secretary Mr Ricky Quinlan, Chief Fire Officer Mr Joseph Joseph, Assistant
Commissioner of Police – Territorial Policing Mashama Sealy and Assistant Commissioner
of Police – Southern Division Elvis Thomas, among other officials.
In recognition of the observance of the Fire Service Day on May 4, the Home Affairs
Minister took the opportunity to acknowledge the significant contribution made by the
first responders, specifically, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and conveyed the
appreciation and concern of Prime Minister Honourable Philip J. Pierre, who is also the
Minister for National Security.
Minister Albert –Poyotte also commended the Chief Fire Officer Mr Joseph Joseph who will soon be embarking on retirement for his many years of dedicated and outstanding service to the Saint Lucia Fire Service and the country by extension.
Source: Department of Home Affairs
