Albert-Poyotte Urges Unity Against Crime, Says Criminals Sending ‘Very Strong Message’ – St. Lucia Times News

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has urged a united front in response to what she says is a very strong message that criminals are sending.

She spoke in the aftermath of Saturday night’s fatal shooting of off-duty police officer Nathan Timaitre and the wounding of his colleague.

“I think that is a very strong message that the criminals are sending to the citizens and the government of Saint Lucia and we have to get our act together, come as a united force to deal with the criminal situation,” the Babonneau MP told reporters.

She described the incident at Bocage, Castries, where Constable Timaitre lost his life, and Special Police Constable Isaac Calvin alias King sustained severe injury as a sad situation and sympathised with their families and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

On Monday morning, as the Minister fielded questions from reporters, she said she was awaiting details regarding the incident.

“It is a clear indication that there are no borders, no boundaries for criminals. I don’t think any of us will feel safe or protected unless all of us come together as one society to combat crime,” Albert-Poyotte asserted.

She reiterated previous assertions that citizens have a significant role in supporting the police.

And Albert-Poyotte also spoke of the need to achieve greater sophistication in using technology to advance the battle against crime.

