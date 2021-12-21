Albert-Poyotte Tells SLFS Recruits: ‘I Expect Nothing Less Than The Best’

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has urged 49 new Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) recruits to strive for excellence, declaring that although many needed the opportunity, limited places meant that the service could not accommodate everyone. ‘So those of you who have gotten the opportunity, I hope that you-all profit from it, take advantage and make maximum use of it. So that you-all are out to serve your country, you-all are out to serve your people, and you give out your best and I expect nothing less than the best,’ the Babonneau MP, who is also responsible for the