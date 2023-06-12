Albert-Poyotte Says PM Taking Necessary Measures To Combat Crime – St. Lucia Times

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Albert-Poyotte Says PM Taking Necessary Measures To Combat Crime – St. Lucia Times
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte told reporters Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is doing what is necessary to combat crime.

 