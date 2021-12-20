Albert-Poyotte Reiterates Commitment To Improving Conditions For The Police

Home Affairs Minister Virginia Albert-Poyotte has restated her commitment to improving working conditions for members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) amid plans for a new police station at Gros Islet.

The Minister spoke as she and other government officials toured the existing Gros Islet police station last week.

It is slated for demolition to make way for a new building to house the Northern Headquarters of the RSLPF, and officials expect construction to begin in January.

“I did promise that we would improve the lot of the police so that they have better working conditions in order for them to operate very efficiently and effectively in the society to combat a lot of the social ills that we have and to bring greater peace and tranquility in our society,” Albert-Poyotte told reporters.

The Babonneau MP, whose responsibilities also include the Public Service, Labour, and Gender Affairs, observed that sooner rather than later, construction will start because Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has given the directive to start the work.

Minister for Youth Development and Sports Kenson Casimir was part of the touring party last week.

“We know that we are dealing with low morale within the ranks of the police, exhausted police dealing with COVID-19 and of course the crime situation and so we are putting our best foot forward to ensure they are comfortable. The proposed site for the Northern division is the current police station and we believe we have something the police will be more than comfortable with. Once we commence and complete construction they can go back to work and work in the best interest of keeping our people safe,” Casimir, who is the MP for Gros Islet, stated.

For his part, the officer in charge of the station, Assistant Superintendent Sean Alexander, explained that despite the challenges they face, the officers are committed to giving their best.

