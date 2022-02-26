Albert-Poyotte Praises Sacrifices Of Police In Keeping Citizens Safe – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Home Affairs Minister Virginia Albert-Poyotte paid tribute to the self-sacrificing work of members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) during a ceremony Friday to officially hand over 11 new vehicles to the organisation.

“Sometimes I remind people that police are human beings. They have families – they have to live in the society and we applaud them for the sacrifices that they make in keeping us safe,” the Minister told the ceremony.

“While we might be sleeping at home, these policemen are out there. They have left their families behind and they are putting their lives at risk to ensure our safety. I think we need to give them a round of applause for that sacrifice,” the Babonneau MP stated.

She described the handing over of the 11 vehicles to the RSLPF as an occasion for elation, asserting that the donation represented an independence day present for Police Commissioner Milton Desir.

The vehicles will assist the police in carrying out mobile patrols and responding to crime reports, as Saint Lucia experiences a sharp spike in gun violence.

So far for the year, the Island has recorded thirteen homicides, including a double-homicide at La Toc, Castries and a triple homicide at Coolie Town.

Albert-Poyotte explained that the government believes in addressing the crime issue by employing remedial policy decisions.

According to the Minister, the government is heeding the citizens’ voices.

“They are entitled to receive a listening ear from their government,” she stated.

The Minister said the people ensured they put a government in office to execute judicious and strategic decisions to gradually make things better than they have been over the past many years.

