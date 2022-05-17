Albert-Poyotte Laments Culture Of Domestic Violence, Acknowledges Change Will Take Time – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Gender Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, acknowledging that passing a bill does not change things overnight, has noted that domestic violence is ingrained in the culture.

In March this year, Saint Lucia enacted domestic violence legislation that the Minister then described as ‘one of the most progressive’ in the region.

However, Albert-Poyotte told reporters on Monday that it would take time for behaviours and attitudes towards domestic violence to change.

Nevertheless, she explained that funding has been secured to facilitate sensitisation to raise awareness of domestic violence.

“We have to begin looking at addressing domestic violence – looking at the next generation because the present generation – this is what they have known and this is part of their behaviour,” the Minister stated.

“It will take a while, it will take that kind of support, encouragement education so that we begin to see people begin to change their behaviour, change their attitude,” the Babonneau MP stated.

“What we need now is a lot of resources to do that and government is putting some resources in that direction and in the coming years – I am not saying months, in the coming years we’ll begin to see some changes. That’s my projection,” Albert-Poyotte told reporters.

Headline photo: Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte speaks to reporters (Stock image)

