Albert-Poyotte Holds Successful Meeting With RSLPF Top Brass – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– Minister for Home Affairs Honourable Dr. Virginia-Albert Poyotte on Thursday 03rd , February, 2022 held her first comprehensive dialogue with Police

Commissioner Mr. Milton Desir and his management team comprising the Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

The Minister made the commitment upon assuming office, that she would meet with every constituent Department that fell under her portfolio in due course.

Minister Poyotte described the talks as successful and as a dialogue that was being held at a critical juncture for the future of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

The meeting she says, also demonstrated government’s commitment to the security and protection of the citizenry.

“I was very pleased with the meeting I had today with the Commissioner and his ACPs because we were able to discuss a wide range of issues. The meeting was very productive. We looked at the issue of the new structure that the Police is proposing in organizing the operations of the Police in the different zones and police stations.”

The Minister says she was heartened that the officers had solid plans chiselled out for the future of law enforcement in the country. She says they also had questions of their own and sought the assurance of the minister on several pertinent concerns.

“And they were curious about some infrastructural work that needs to be done so I

was quite please in reporting that government is getting ready to start the Gros Islet

Police Station. We have some refurbishing to do for the Vieux Fort Police Station

and refurbishing custody suites. The Government is also getting ready to give the

Police new vehicles to assist them in their operations and there are quite a few HR

issues that we addressed in our discussion.”

Other issues discussed included staff training, promotions, and conditions of service among other relevant matters.