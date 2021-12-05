Albert-Poyotte Highlights Need For Tighter Security After Inmate Attacks BCF Officer

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has expressed concern over a recent attack by a Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) inmate on an officer at the prison and has spoken of the need to tighten security there.

“I am very concerned about that because these things made the media and it gets the type of hype and contributes to restlessness among inmates and citizens in general,” the Minister told St Lucia Times.

“We need to tighten the security at Bordelais Correctional Facility so we can protect prison officers and do not allow a situation where inmates attack officers,” she said.

According to media reports, the BCF attack occurred on November 30th in the maximum-security Delta Unit over an inmate’s attempt to charge a mobile telephone.

As a result, a Correctional Officer ended up in the hospital with head injuries, leaving the medical institution shortly after his admission.

The Minister of Home Affairs told St Lucia Times that she had spoken with the management of BCF and her Permanent Secretary regarding the attack, which is under investigation, while the authorities put mechanisms to prevent a recurrence.

