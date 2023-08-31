Albert-Poyotte Encourages Politicians To Be Genuine About People Representation – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Babonneau MP Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has advised aspiring politicians to show sincere interest in people, build trust and be genuine about representing individuals.

She spoke of the need for planning, strategy, and good support.

But the Minister for the Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour, and Gender Affairs emphasised the quality of sincerity.

“The most important thing is whether you are genuine about representing people,” the Minister for the Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour and Gender Affairs stated.

Albert-Poyotte explained that trust and commitment should precede entry into politics.

She noted that on becoming election candidates, some people are eager to help others.

“The people know that you are not genuine because where were you before that?” The Minister stated.

“All of a sudden, you’re visiting homes, and you helping children and you helping elderly and you giving them this and they say, ‘Ah, that’s a catch’,” Albert-Poyotte said.

She explained that people realise that such political aspirants were not there before helping them, did not belong to any group or organisation or had time for others.

“‘And all of a sudden, you are so concerned about us?’ The people watch these things,” the MP noted.

She advised people who want to enter politics to start building relationships now.

“Invest your time. You do not have money, but you have time, and that time, you will give it voluntarily. You will assist people, and therefore, they are going to build that trust,” Albert-Poyotte asserted.

“So the day you say, ‘I want to be a politician’, they say, ”Just continue because you have already started’,” she declared.

The Minister spoke at the launch of a Women in Politics training course hosted by the Caribbean Women In Leadership Saint Lucia national chapter..

