Albert-Poyotte Elected Vice President Of Inter-American Commission On Women – St. Lucia Times News

Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has been elected Vice President of the Inter-American Commission on Women at the 39th Assembly held in Panama May 25 and 26.

Dr. Albert-Poyotte is one of three vice presidents elected from six candidates who vied for that position.

She was able to garner 24 votes, placing her as the first Vice President followed by El Salvador, 20 votes and Chile with 17 votes.

The Department of Gender Affairs congratulates the Gender Affairs Minister on her successful nomination.

Dr. Albert-Poyotte brings to the table experience and a passion to help create change for the betterment of men and women.

Source: Department of Gender Affairs

