Albert-Poyotte Declares Zero Tolerance For Abuse Of Public Officers By Citizens – St. Lucia Times News

Public Service Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has warned members of the public against abusing public officers carrying out their duties.

While declaring that nothing less than effective and efficient service is required of the public officers as they deal with people daily, the former trade union leader asserted that the people they serve need to respect them.

And she issued a message to members of the public.

“My Ministry will have zero tolerance for abuse of public officers in their line of duty,” Albert-Poyotte said.

The Minister, also responsible for Home Affairs, Labour, and Gender Affairs, spoke during a Public Service Day ecumenical service on Wednesday at Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

She said public officers deserve respect and the public’s full cooperation as the government seeks to put people first.

Albert-Poyotte announced that on Friday, all agencies are encouraged to show appreciation to public service employees by recognising those who have given service in the region of 20 – 25, 25-30, and 30 years and above.

She explained that the government is in the process of modernizing the public service to serve the people better.

In addition, the Minister noted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public service, resulting in many employees working from home or online.

Albert-Poyotte told her audience that this might be the direction to follow in the future.

But she observed that it might not be an ‘easy sell’, because it will require Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

“COVID caught us unawares and persons were asked to work from home and we are not sure whether we had Key Performance Indicators to measure the performance of our public officers,” the Babonneau MP noted.

As a result, she expressed that should consideration be given to the measure in the future, the government will begin to explore the possibilities due to the critical role technology can play in development.

