Albert On Target In Avenir Debut

Saint Lucia international Shamalyn Albert had a hand in all three goals as she helped her club to the final in Martinique.

L’ Avenir du Saint-Esprit defeated Assaut de Saint-Pierre 3-0 in the semifinal of the Martinique Coupe de France Feminin Qualifiers.

The 30-year-old winger from La Fargue, Choiseul, was on debut for Avenir, having had her paperwork processed after signing two months ago.

In the event, she scored two goals and made the other in a 3-0 win.

After providing the assist for the opening goal, Albert got on the scoresheet herself, with a left-footed screamer from 25 yards out.

To close out the scoring, she dribbled past two defenders and placed the ball in the bottom left corner to cap off an incredible first game.

Also debuting were Saint Lucia national captain Ellaisa Marquis and Dominica international Romelcia Phillip.

All three were instrumental in helping Avenir secure the win. Kaythleen Galleby, though, was the scorer of the game’s first goal.

Club Franciscain will be Avenir’s opponents on October 5 in the final.

Franciscain beat RC Rivière-Pilote 4-2 on penalties, following a goalless draw.