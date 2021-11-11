Alabama Boy Certified As World’s Most Premature Baby

Therapists had to help him learn how to breathe and use his mouth to eat.

Mrs Butler, of rural Eutaw, Alabama, said in a statement: “Being able to finally take Curtis home and surprise my older children with their younger brother is a moment I will always remember.”

Curtis – who has three older siblings – still needs supplemental oxygen and a feeding tube, but doctors say he is in good health.

Dr Brian Sims, the University of Alabama at Birmingham neonatologist who oversaw the delivery, told Guinness World Records: “I’ve been doing this almost 20 years, but I’ve never seen a baby this young be as strong as he was. There was something special about Curtis.”