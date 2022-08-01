Al-Qaeda Leader Killed In US Drone Strike – St. Lucia Times News

“No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out,” said Mr Biden, adding that “we shall never waver from defending our nation and its people”.

A Taliban spokesman described the US operation as a clear violation of international principles.

“Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region,” the spokesman added.