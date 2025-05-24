Local News
Airport Charge On Regional Flights To And From Saint Lucia Cut In Half
07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
The airport service charge on regional commercial flights has been reduced by 50 per cent— from EC$68 to EC$34.
Related News
31 May 2025
Castries Coconut Vendors Call For Licensing, Union Amid Hygiene Concerns
24 May 2025
All Set For Historic SPL Cricket Finale
31 May 2025
Record Low Or Statistical Illusion? Unpacking Saint Lucia’s Unemployment Figures
03 June 2025