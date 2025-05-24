Major Redevelopment Planned for Marigot Beachfront Sulphur Springs Fee Increase Paused After Backlash Eagles Fly in Table Tennis Tournament Police Seize $5 Million In Cocaine, Cannabis, Firearms In 48-Hour Crackdown Urs Earns Conference Honour as G-MAC Golfer of the Year ‘This One Hit Home’: Casimir Urges Peace on Heels of Last Week's Gros Islet Killing
Airport Charge On Regional Flights To And From Saint Lucia Cut In Half

07 June 2025
The airport service charge on regional commercial flights has been reduced by 50 per cent— from EC$68 to EC$34.

