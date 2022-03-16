Aidonia & Intence Link Up In Dark “Psychopathic” Video

Aidonia and Intence joined forces on a new song “Psychopathic” with a dark visual.

The collaboration is one that Dancehall fans and followers may not have predicted but is definitely appreciated and enjoyed. The violence-plagued track and its accompanying grimy music video were released on Tuesday (March 15) on all platforms. The track surrounds the familiar theme of “badness” frequently explored in the Dancehall scene.

Each artiste tackles the beat with ease, bragging about their “badman” ways in their respective verses. Aidonia kicks the track off with some strong, dark bars.

“From mi born mommy know mi have madman ways, fat shot slap inna yuh goddamn face/ chrome 45 swing di gal pon Jayds, Dem know say the genna dem bad and brave,” he spits.

Intence later jumps on the track to declare his own vicious ways, “Bubble Lane county clap dat loud/ .357 maggie move up eh crowd…pan clip pack, carry half-century / One found call mek di dog dem drift.”

In the chorus, both artistes proclaim that they have “madman ways, man psychopathic.”

The gruesome track was produced by Aidonia’s own 4th Genna Music/ Crash Dummy Prod. The visuals, directed by Davyfrsh/Cinema 20K, are equally dark, with both deejays displaying their grimy energy on screen.

The video racked up over 100,000 views in just 15 hours of its release and is expected to dominate the YouTube local trending chart soon. So far, fans are loving the team of lyricists on one rhythm.

“Psychopathic is definitely a Hit this MV is great I really like the calibration Aidonia and Intense we’re insane,” one person expressed. “This song is going to be trending soon!! Two lyrical talented singers,” another person predicted.

The 40-year-old Aidonia had promised that he would be coming through with new music and is working on a collaborative project with Govana. In the meantime, the 4th Genna boss is expected to keep fans happy by popping up with new singles.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Intence continues his fast-rising journey on the music scene. The “Yeng” deejay is one of the most played local artistes on Spotify.