Aide Says Trump Urged Armed Supporters To Storm Capitol – St. Lucia Times News

When attorney general William Barr dismissed the president’s election fraud claims in a December 2020 interview, Mr Trump smashed crockery in a rage – which Ms Hutchinson said he had done in the past – and sent ketchup splattering onto the walls of a White House dining room.
And after his supporters marched to the Capitol, Mr Trump insisted he wanted to join them, she said.
Mr Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his presidential limo after he was told he could not be taken to the Capitol, she said she was told by another aide. He was eventually returned to the White House.
Mr Trump denied the claim that he attempted to commandeer his limousine, writing online: “Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing”.
In a statement, the Secret Service said it has been co-operating with the committee and it plans to respond to the allegations raised on Tuesday at a later date.
Source: BBC News