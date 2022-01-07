Ahmaud Arbery: Jogger’s Murderers Sentenced To Life In Prison – St. Lucia Times News

Arbery, 25, a resident of Brunswick, Georgia, was out jogging in an adjacent, predominantly white neighbourhood when the trio chased and cornered him in pick-up trucks before the younger McMichael shot him during a struggle.

The defendants argued they acted in self-defence while attempting to make a citizen’s arrest of a suspected burglar, but prosecutors argued race was a factor.

Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis, 35, and Bryan, 52, were found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal intent to commit a felony.

“Taking the law into your own hands is a dangerous endeavour,” Judge Timothy Walmsley said on Friday.

“A neighbour is more than the people who just own property around your house,” continued the judge. “In assuming the worst in others, we show our worst character.”

Holding a minute of silence to put in context “a fraction of the time Ahmaud Arbery was running in Satilla Shores”, Walmsley said he “kept coming back to the terror that must have been in [Arbery’s] mind”.