Agriculture Ministry Announces Closure Of Sea Turtle Fishery – St. Lucia Times

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development informs the public that the Sea Turtle Fishery will be CLOSED as of Monday January 1, 2024.

All harvesting, sale and consumption of sea turtle meat must cease at midnight on Sunday December 31, 2023.

The law prohibits the harvesting, sale, purchasing and consumption of sea turtles during the closed season; this includes the whole, any part or its by-products (meat, shell or other parts).

The closed season coincides with peak periods when sea turtles are reproducing and is established to allow the animals to mature and revive its population.

As such, non-compliance with the closed season may result in the extended closure.

The Department appeals to the general public, fishers and vendors to adhere to the closed season regulations and report to the Praedial Larceny Unit, Marine Police, nearest Police Station or the Department of Fisheries anyone known to be in possession of sea turtles or its by-products (meat, shell or other parts).

Anyone found in possession of a sea turtle, whole or any part or it’s by product is liable to a maximum fine of five thousand dollars (EC$5000) as stipulated under the Fisheries Act Cap. 7.15.

Contact the Department of Fisheries for more information at 725 1722, 468 4135 /4141.

SOURCE: Ministry of Agriculture

