Agriculture Minister Meets Banana Farmers – St. Lucia Times News

by Anicia Antoine

Farmers in the community of Grace, Vieux Fort got an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges they face in banana production, this time through face-to-face discussions with Agriculture Minister, Hon. Alfred Prospere.

Farmers expressed a variety of concerns, including the high cost of fertilizer and other farm inputs, as well as market access.

The minister acknowledged that the current state of the banana industry makes it difficult for farmers to produce high-quality products efficiently. He reiterated his commitment to looking into ways to assist banana farmers in improving the quality of their produce.

Minister Prospere explained that, while it is critical to improve production standards in order to maintain international market penetration, Saint Lucians also need to show their support by purchasing and consuming local produce.

Minister Prospere expressed his intention to continue meeting with banana farmers throughout Saint Lucia in order to engage them and discuss the assistance they require from the Saint Lucian government as part of efforts to improve the quality of crops produced in Saint Lucia.

