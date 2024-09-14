Agriculture Minister Condemns Theft Of Lobster Pots

The lobster season, which began on August 2, has been marred by a troubling rise in lobster pot thefts.

According to reports, fishers in Laborie, Canaries, and Anse la Raye have experienced significant losses due to thefts.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Alfred Prospere has strongly condemned these actions, calling them both dishonest and detrimental to the sector.

“Just imagine you invest in your fish pot, but you can’t sleep well because the anticipation is that somebody will go out there in the night and actually raise them and take all what is in there,” Prospere said.

He stressed the negative impact such thefts have on local fishers’ livelihoods and the fishing industry overall.

Prospere has urged those responsible for the thefts to cease their activities, emphasising the need for integrity and support within the sector.